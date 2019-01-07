Celebrating Spring Festival at Palace Museum

BEIJING: As the 2019 Chinese Lunar New Year draws near, the Palace Museum unveiled a grand exhibition celebrating the Spring Festival on Monday.

Presenting the audience with the royal traditions of celebrating the Spring Festival during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), a total of 885 cultural relics are used in the exhibition to create lively images of an imperial Spring Festival, the largest number in a single exhibition in the museum''s history.

One of the most valuable exhibits is a collection of the Chinese character "Fu," written by five emperors of the Qing Dynasty.

During the Spring Festival, Chinese people put up "Fu" posters on their doors to wish for a good year, as the character means happiness and good luck.

The exhibition also showcases relics related to other royal holiday traditions.

For example, more than 100 relics are used in a recreated scene of the royal New Year banquet to accurately replicate the lavish feast that took place in 1783, during the rule of Emperor Qian Long.

During the exhibition, the entire Forbidden City will be adorned with palace lanterns, new year paintings and spring couplets to create an immersive Spring Festival experience for the visitors.

In addition, the museum has also released a wide array of creative cultural products for visitors to collect.

The exhibition is scheduled to last until April 7.