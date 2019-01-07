Christian Bale wins best actor Golden Globe in comedy for 'Vice'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Christian Bale on Sunday won a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical/comedy film for his portrayal of former US vice president Dick Cheney in "Vice."
Bale bested a tough field: Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book"), Lin-Manuel Miranda for "Mary Poppins Returns," Robert Redford ("The Old Man & The Gun") and John C. Reilly in "Stan & Ollie.
Roma´ wins Golden Globe for best foreign language film
Alfonso Cuaron´s "Roma," a cinematic ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film.
The latest effort from the Mexican filmmaker won over a tough field that included "Capernaum" (Lebanon), "Girl" (Belgium), "Never Look Away" (Germany) and "Shoplifters" (Japan).
