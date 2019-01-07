Christian Bale wins best actor Golden Globe in comedy for 'Vice'

LOS ANGELES: Christian Bale on Sunday won a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical/comedy film for his portrayal of former US vice president Dick Cheney in "Vice."

Bale bested a tough field: Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book"), Lin-Manuel Miranda for "Mary Poppins Returns," Robert Redford ("The Old Man & The Gun") and John C. Reilly in "Stan & Ollie.

Roma´ wins Golden Globe for best foreign language film

Alfonso Cuaron´s "Roma," a cinematic ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film.

The latest effort from the Mexican filmmaker won over a tough field that included "Capernaum" (Lebanon), "Girl" (Belgium), "Never Look Away" (Germany) and "Shoplifters" (Japan).