Muslim man beaten to death in India over 'cow theft' allegations

A Muslim man was beaten to death in India’s Bihar state upon the allegations of him stealing a cow.

According to a report by Times Now, 55-year-old Mohd Kabul was killed last week by a fuming mob in Bihar’s Araria district by getting beaten after he was accused of stealing a cow.

Despite the incident occurring last week, reports in the media came afloat on Thursday along with a video of him pleading for mercy.

Reports further revealed that the video was recorded and posted online by those behind the killing with the sub divisional police officer Araria, KD Singh telling PTI that a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the unidentified individuals.

“There is a practice of cattle stealing and smuggling in that area. In this case, too, some people tried to steal the cattle of a man called Muslim Miyan. But the villagers who were keeping a vigil started shouting and the thieves ran away. Villagers ran after them and got hold of Kabul and beat him. By the time the police could reach the spot, the mob had killed him,” he stated.

“There is tension in Simarbani. Kabul’s relatives are angry and demanding that an FIR be registered. We have assured them that the same would be done as soon as we get evidence against any suspect,” he added further.

Moreover, reports revealed that while Kabul was killed on the night of December 29, his body was found by police on the morning of December 30.