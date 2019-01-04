CJP Nisar furious at NAB Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was extremely angry at Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and summoned the anti-graft body chief in his chamber.



A two-member bench headed by CJP Nisar heard the case regarding allocation of land for the hospital in Islamabad.

Secretary Health informed the bench that no progress has been made into allocation of land for the establishment of healthcare facility.

Justice Ejaz ul Ahsan observed that the court had earlier directed the CDA to provide the land within five days. The CDA counsel told the bench that the anti-graft body has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

This angered the CJP who summoned the NAB Chairman in his chamber.

Is everyone else other than NAB is thief?, a lady in NAB Lahore is blackmailing people, he remarked.