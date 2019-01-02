Youtube stars Sham Idrees and Froggy are married now!

Pakistani origin social media celebrities Sham Idrees and Froggy tied the knot months after surprising their fans with the news of their engagement.

Sham Idrees posted a couple of pictures on social media platforms to make the announcement.





In a video posted by Sham Idrees after their engagement, the Youtube star had revealed that Froggy's real name is Sehr.



