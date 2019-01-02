close
Wed Jan 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 2, 2019

Youtube stars Sham Idrees and Froggy are married now!

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 02, 2019

Pakistani origin social media celebrities Sham Idrees and Froggy tied the knot months after surprising their fans with the  news of their engagement.  

Sham Idrees posted a couple of pictures on   social media platforms to make the announcement.


In a  video posted by Sham Idrees after their  engagement, the Youtube star had  revealed that Froggy's real name is Sehr.  



Latest News

More From Entertainment