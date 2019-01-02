Oman awards NESPAK mega infrastructure projects

KARACHI: Oman has awarded mega road and infrastructure projects to NESPAK, enabling a Pakistani engineering firm to generate handsome foreign exchange for the country by exporting its expert consultancy services.

As per details, Oman's ministry of transport and communication has awarded a consultancy services contract to NESPAK for the design of a Main Highway/Expressway connecting Thumrait Interchange with Mubaila Interchange on the Muscat Expressway.

NESPAK, as consultants, will design major components of the project comprising a dual carriageway main road (25km), dual carriageway link road (5km), service roads (10km), five interchanges, five bridges, six vehicular underpasses/overpasses and two pedestrian underpasses/overpasses.

Conceived as all-weather roads, the arteries will be designed along with all necessary drainage structures, including the provision of culverts and wadi bridges. The client has stipulated an 8-month timeframe for the completion of the design job.