Oman awards NESPAK mega infrastructure projects

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Oman has awarded mega road and infrastructure projects to NESPAK, enabling a Pakistani engineering firm to generate handsome foreign exchange for the country by exporting its expert consultancy services.
As per details, Oman's ministry of transport and communication has awarded a consultancy services contract to NESPAK for the design of a Main Highway/Expressway connecting Thumrait Interchange with Mubaila Interchange on the Muscat Expressway.
NESPAK, as consultants, will design major components of the project comprising a dual carriageway main road (25km), dual carriageway link road (5km), service roads (10km), five interchanges, five bridges, six vehicular underpasses/overpasses and two pedestrian underpasses/overpasses.
Conceived as all-weather roads, the arteries will be designed along with all necessary drainage structures, including the provision of culverts and wadi bridges. The client has stipulated an 8-month timeframe for the completion of the design job.
KARACHI: Oman has awarded mega road and infrastructure projects to NESPAK, enabling a Pakistani engineering firm to generate handsome foreign exchange for the country by exporting its expert consultancy services.
As per details, Oman's ministry of transport and communication has awarded a consultancy services contract to NESPAK for the design of a Main Highway/Expressway connecting Thumrait Interchange with Mubaila Interchange on the Muscat Expressway.
NESPAK, as consultants, will design major components of the project comprising a dual carriageway main road (25km), dual carriageway link road (5km), service roads (10km), five interchanges, five bridges, six vehicular underpasses/overpasses and two pedestrian underpasses/overpasses.
Conceived as all-weather roads, the arteries will be designed along with all necessary drainage structures, including the provision of culverts and wadi bridges. The client has stipulated an 8-month timeframe for the completion of the design job.