Kader Khan born in Afghanistan, spent childhood in Pakistan became famous in India

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor-writer Kader Khan died Monday at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness, his son Sarfaraz confirmed.



Khan was seeking treatment at a hospital in Canada for a condition called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia.

Indian-Canadian film actor, screenwriter, comedian and director Kader Khan was born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22, 1937. His father Abdul Rahman Khan was from Kandahar while his mother Iqbal Begum from Pishin, in Balochistan, Pakistan.

He was an ethnic Pashtun of the Kakar tribe.

People of Pakistan, India and Afghanistan will miss Kader Khan.