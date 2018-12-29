Rs15000 prize bond balloting on January 2

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The 77th balloting of prize bond worth Rs15000 will be held in Karachi January 02, 2019.
According to a spokesman of the National Savings, the first position holder will get a prize of Rs30 million while 3 prizes of Rs10 million each have been reserved for the second position holders.
Similarly, third prize of Rs1,85,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 position holders, he added.
The 77th balloting of prize bond worth Rs15000 will be held in Karachi January 02, 2019.
According to a spokesman of the National Savings, the first position holder will get a prize of Rs30 million while 3 prizes of Rs10 million each have been reserved for the second position holders.
Similarly, third prize of Rs1,85,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 position holders, he added.