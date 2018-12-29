Rs15000 prize bond balloting on January 2

The 77th balloting of prize bond worth Rs15000 will be held in Karachi January 02, 2019.

According to a spokesman of the National Savings, the first position holder will get a prize of Rs30 million while 3 prizes of Rs10 million each have been reserved for the second position holders.



Similarly, third prize of Rs1,85,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 position holders, he added.