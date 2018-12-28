close
Fri Dec 28, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 28, 2018

Watch: Sara Ali Khan sings 'Simmba' song 'Ladki Aankh Maare'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 28, 2018

Sara Ali Khan is another star kid to join the Bollywood. She just launched her career with the likes of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh.

The daughter of Saif Ali Khan has already captivated our senses with her beautiful looks. 

People couldn't wait to see her perform opposite Ranveer Singh ever since the news of both the actors sharing the screen in the Rohit Shetty directorial "Simmba" emerged.

And the curiosity further intensified with the release of the trailer of  and  remix version of Larki Ankh Mare. 

While promoting the movie, Ranveer S and Sara K appeared on many private TV channels where she  was asked to sing the song.

The video clips of her singing the song has been widely shared on social media.

Latest News

More From Entertainment