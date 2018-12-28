Watch: Sara Ali Khan sings 'Simmba' song 'Ladki Aankh Maare'

Sara Ali Khan is another star kid to join the Bollywood. She just launched her career with the likes of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh.



The daughter of Saif Ali Khan has already captivated our senses with her beautiful looks.

People couldn't wait to see her perform opposite Ranveer Singh ever since the news of both the actors sharing the screen in the Rohit Shetty directorial "Simmba" emerged.

And the curiosity further intensified with the release of the trailer of and remix version of Larki Ankh Mare.

While promoting the movie, Ranveer S and Sara K appeared on many private TV channels where she was asked to sing the song.



The video clips of her singing the song has been widely shared on social media.