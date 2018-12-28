What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Friday, December 28, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You will do everything you can today to liberate yourself from an oppressive situation with someone. You will demand your freedom. (Be very careful.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Your work routine likely will be interrupted by computer crashes, canceled meetings and equipment breakdowns. In addition, you want credit for what you do, and others might disagree. (Yikes.)

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Parents need to be extra vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for your children. It’s also an accident-prone day if you work with children. Be careful!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Guard against household accidents today. Small appliances might break down. Technology and computers will be unreliable. Something definitely will interrupt your home routine.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so slow down and take it easy. Don’t shoot from the hip. Think before you act or say anything.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions today. You might find money; you might lose money. You might break something or do something that jeopardizes your job. (Oops.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Hold your temper and do not strike out rashly against others. People are explosive, and there’s lots of tension today. You’re not the only one who feels impatient. (Easy does it.)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you are doing something secretive or behind the scenes, it could backfire

or explode in your face, so be careful. A very strong unpredictable element is present today.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A friend will surprise you today or alternatively, you could meet a real character. Most likely, you will butt heads with someone in a group over a sudden disagreement. Go carefully.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don’t get into disagreements with bosses, parents and authority figures today. People are impatient and the situation is explosive. Don’t quit your day job (not today).

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Travel plans will be canceled or changed today. Ditto for meetings and classes in higher education. Expect the unexpected with publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Conflicts about shared property, inheritances, debt and taxes are likely today. This is a poor day for these kinds of discussion. You won’t resolve anything.