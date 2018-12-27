What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 27, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Definitely avoid arguments with authority figures, because these easily can erupt today. And if they do, they will escalate into something nasty very quickly.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Be patient with co-workers, especially if you are trying to introduce improvements and reforms where you work. Others will not be receptive. Tread lightly.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Romantic partners might be at odds with each other today. This is a challenging day for parents when dealing with their children, because temper tantrums and meltdowns are likely.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Minor appliances might break down at home today, and similarly, family relationships can break down. Don’t push your agenda with others. Take it easy.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Battles with siblings, neighbors and relatives might take place today, because people are pushy and relentless. Who needs this? Run away!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

When it comes to financial matters or discussions about earnings and cash flow, if you are too pushy, you will lose everything. Wait until you see an opening. Or wait until Thursday.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can use today’s energy to creatively transform the world around you. Or you can have fierce power struggles with others. Which is it going to be? (That’s a no-brainer.)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might be doing a slow boil because you feel angry, but you also feel that you cannot speak up. This is always frustrating. But you probably are right. Hang in there.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Squabbles with others are likely today, because people are at odds with each other. You might find yourself in confrontation with a member of a group. Be cool.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Do not clash with authority figures today – this means parents, teachers, bosses, VIPs and the police. People are rigid, intense and unforgiving. You will only increase opposition to you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today, because discussions could escalate into a fierce argument in a New York minute. Just take it easy.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is not a good day to discuss how to share things or address inheritances or divide jointly held property. Postpone this kind of discussion until Thursday.