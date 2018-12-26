Your daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 26, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

With Mars opposite your sign now, it’s easy to be annoyed or irritated by others, especially partners and close friends. Stay frosty. (These are the people you love.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You’re certainly willing to work hard this month. In fact, you’re delegating as much as you can in order to get a lot done! Be a role model for others.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You’re very keen to get away on vacations now, because you’re in a playful mood. If you’re involved in sports, you’ll also be much more competitive than usual.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Renovations at home or major changes probably are taking place now. This means you have to be more patient with family members, right? (Naturally.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Your communication with others will be forceful and direct this month because Mars is lending energy to your speech and writing. Fortunately, this will help you get a lot done!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Although you’re working hard to earn money now, you’re also spending it like it’s going out of style. Unless you have a money tree in your backyard, be careful.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Try to get increased physical exercise or be more active in sports. Mars in your sign gives you lots of energy but it can also build up within you and make you irritable.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Secret love affairs or secret activities of some kind are taking place now. This is no surprise, because you are by nature a secretive sign.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Group activities, especially group sports, will please you now. You feel competitive and eager to show others what you can do.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your ambition certainly is aroused this month. Actually, this is well-timed because, after all, this is your time of harvest. Yippee!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be surprised at how much you want to travel to “get away from all this.” You feel a need for adventure and new knowledge because you want to expand your world.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Disputes about shared property, taxes, debt and anything that is jointly held are likely now. Fortunately, if they relate to your home, you’ll likely be happy with the outcome.