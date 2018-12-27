close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 27, 2018

Pakistan, Britain sign Prisoner Transfer Agreement

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Britain on Thursday signed Prisoner Transfer Agreement at British High Commission in Islamabad.

The agreement was inked by Pakistan’s Interior Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan and British High Commissioner in Islamabad Thomas Drew.

State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant ShazadAkbar witnessed the signing ceremony.

Shortly after the agreement was signed, British HC tweeted, “I today signed the UK-Pakistan Prisoner Transfer Agreement - alongside Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi and SAPM Shazad Akbar.”

He went on to say, “It is an important step for both countries, which will allow prisoners of each to serve their sentences in their home country.”

Latest News

More From Pakistan