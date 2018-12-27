Pakistan, Britain sign Prisoner Transfer Agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Britain on Thursday signed Prisoner Transfer Agreement at British High Commission in Islamabad.



The agreement was inked by Pakistan’s Interior Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan and British High Commissioner in Islamabad Thomas Drew.

State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant ShazadAkbar witnessed the signing ceremony.

Shortly after the agreement was signed, British HC tweeted, “I today signed the UK-Pakistan Prisoner Transfer Agreement - alongside Interior Minister Shehryar Afridi and SAPM Shazad Akbar.”

He went on to say, “It is an important step for both countries, which will allow prisoners of each to serve their sentences in their home country.”