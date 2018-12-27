close
Thu Dec 27, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 27, 2018

Have no regrets saying what I said: Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

Despite facing severe criticism over remarks about rising  intolerance in India,  Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has categorically said he has no regrets about saying what he said.

While answering  a question in an interview with Rajdeep Saredesai, a senior Indian journalist, Shah said " I have no regrets about saying what I said. I do not go back on anything that I said, I do not backtrack at all,  I do not claim that I was misquoted either,  because everybody who wishes to backtrack claims they have been misquoted".

Naseeruddin Shah-File photo

When the journalist asked him whether he thinks he  was misquoted  or  his  statement was  wrongly interpreted ,  Naseeruddin Shah said " Everthing I said was accurately reported except that several others things attributed to me which i did not speak.

Naseeruddin Shah sparked a controversy in India with his remarks that "I feel anxious for my  children, if tomorrow  a mob surround them and ask them  are you Hindu or Muslim. They will have no answer".



Latest News

More From Entertainment