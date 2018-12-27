Have no regrets saying what I said: Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah

Despite facing severe criticism over remarks about rising intolerance in India, Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has categorically said he has no regrets about saying what he said.



While answering a question in an interview with Rajdeep Saredesai, a senior Indian journalist, Shah said " I have no regrets about saying what I said. I do not go back on anything that I said, I do not backtrack at all, I do not claim that I was misquoted either, because everybody who wishes to backtrack claims they have been misquoted".

When the journalist asked him whether he thinks he was misquoted or his statement was wrongly interpreted , Naseeruddin Shah said " Everthing I said was accurately reported except that several others things attributed to me which i did not speak.

Naseeruddin Shah sparked a controversy in India with his remarks that "I feel anxious for my children, if tomorrow a mob surround them and ask them are you Hindu or Muslim. They will have no answer".







