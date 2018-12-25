Pakistan among 10 ‘coolest places’ to go in 2019: Forbes

A popular American business magazine 'Forbes' has included Pakistan to the top ten ‘coolest places’ where tourists must go in the new year of 2019.

It has recently published a report by Ann Abel, an experienced travel writer. She after interviewing various experts at several high-end travel companies, has suggested tourists all along the world the ten best places for travelling during 2019.

The names of the places are given below in alphabetical order:

The Azores (Portugal), Eastern Bhutan, Cabo/Los Cabos (Mexico), Colombia, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Mongolia, Pakistan, Rwanda, The Turkish Riviera.

Regarding Pakistan, Abel mentioned the suggestions of Sara Barbieri, a specialist with a super travel agency GeoEx. She says:

“Explore the valleys of Hunza, Shigar and Khaplu via the renowned Karakoram Highway. This little-visited region in the far northeast of the country offers the kind of startlingly striking scenery that compels you to gaze from the window of your 4WD without blinking, for fear of missing a moment of the majesty of the landscape—or one of the astounding suspension bridges that cross the surging rivers filled with snow melt. Add to this the warm welcome of the people, the glacial blue of Attabad lake, the centuries of history, the juxtaposition of granite to greenery, the chance to walk through an age old-apricot orchard along water channels cut by hand, and the blazing snow-covered glory of Rakiposhi, and you must acknowledge there is a grand adventure to be had.”