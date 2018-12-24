Still unfit Shadab, Abbas to miss first Test

CENTURION: After assessing both leg-spinner Shadab Khan and fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, the Pakistan team management has agreed that the two are not fit for the first Test match against South Africa that begins on December 26 in Centurion.

Both Shadab and Abbas have made great progress recently and are improving every day.

However, they will continue with their current Rehabilitation Program as well as their Return to Play Program.

If all goes according to plan, the team management is positive that both will be available for selection for the second Test in Cape Town that begins on January 3.