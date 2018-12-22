High-speed Rehman Baba Express train to start operation on Sunday

PESHAWAR: Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Saturday said Pakistan Railways was going to launch high-speed ''Rehman Baba Express'' on Sunday that would not only reduce the travelling time between Peshawar and Karachi but also facilitate passengers by giving them affordable fares.



Talking to media persons here at Divisional Headquarters Railways, he termed the new train was a big achievement of Pakistan Railways.

He said low-fare ''Rehman Baba Express'' would facilitate travellers by saving their precious time.

He informed that twenty new trains and three tourist trains would be launched next year while government was also planning to start two VIP trains.

The minister said the number of trade trains would also be increased up to fifteen for boosting economic activities.

He said an agreement would be inked in March next year for laying new railway track from Karachi to Peshawar, adding the government would change the infrastructure of railway tracks in the country.

Shaikh Rasheed said he would monitor the operation of trains and take result oriented steps to bring further improvement in working of railways.

He said upgradation of railways would also help increasing economic activities in the country.