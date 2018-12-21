Amber Heard says she lost work after accusing Johnny Depp of domestic abuse

In an oped penned for Washington Post, "Aquaman" star Amber Heard has claimed that she lost lost work after making abuse allegations against her ex, Johnny Depp.

Without naming Depp, she wrote about the cost she had to pay since accusing the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor of domestic abuse in 2016.

“Friends and advisers told me I would never again work as an actress — that I would be blacklisted. A movie I was attached to recast my role. I had just shot a two-year campaign as the face of a global fashion brand, and the company dropped me. Questions arose as to whether I would be able to keep my role of Mera in the movies ‘Justice League’ and ‘Aquaman,” she wrote.

Heard filed for divorce amid claims that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor physically and verbally abused her, allegations Depp has repeatedly denied.

Depp was accused of throwing a cellphone at Heard during a drunken attack. Heard and Depp settled their $7 million divorce in 2017.



Heard vowed to use her writing as a way to support other victims of abuse and highlight the growing number of changes that have been enacted for and by women since the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017.



In the oped, the Hollywood actress also criticized US President Trump for the numerous allegations against him.

“We are in a transformative political moment. The president of our country has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct, including assault and harassment. Outrage over his statements and behavior has energized a female-led opposition,” she wrote.

“#MeToo started a conversation about just how profoundly sexual violence affects women in every area of our lives. And last month, more women were elected to Congress than ever in our history, with a mandate to take women’s issues seriously. Women’s rage and determination to end sexual violence are turning into a political force.”