Shoaib Akhtar defends Virat Kohli, says aggression is inevitable

As much as he is a phenomenal cricketer on the ground, Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s aggression on field is no hidden secret. The cricket stalwart is notorious for having an impolite demeanour with the rival team during matches, something that leaves the cricket world majorly divided.



Recently, the ace cricketer's on-field antics during the Perth Test became the subject of heated debates and has left many defending his behaviour, others not so much.

Speaking on Virat's outrageous behaviour, veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah opined that he is a great cricketer; yet ‘the world’s worst behaved player’.

The film actor said, “Virat Kohli is not only the world’s best batsman but also the world’s worst behaved player.”

Shah went on to add, “Kohli’s cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners.. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way.”

However, not many agree with this stance.

Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that Virat is one of the modern greats of the game and that critics should ‘cut him some slack’.

Akhtar tweeted, “@imVkohli is one of the modern greats of the game. Aggression has been a part & parcel of competitive cricket, specially when you are playing Down Under as long as it stays in limit. Please cut him some slack." [sic]

While Shoaib Akhtar himself is known to have adopted a slightly aggressive attitude towards his opponents during his cricket stint at times, he was never as fierce and intense as Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Virat had caused a social media uproar by asking a critic to leave the country who criticised his arrogancy on the field.









