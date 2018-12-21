What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Friday, December 21, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You need to be patient today, because this is a goofy day full of silly delays, mistakes and false starts. If you’re impatient, it only makes things worse.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

There’s an element of confusion today, because although you’re keen to do things, you feel like you’re blocked. The best way to deal with this is to slow down.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Don’t be impatient with others, especially in group situations. Each person is trying his or her best. People are too quick to jump the gun today, that’s all.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

If you want to create a good impression on others, then pull in your reins a little. You cannot accomplish everything that you hope to do today, because little detours will sabotage you.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Guard against rash impulses today, especially those related to travel ordealing with people from other countries. Don’t jump to conclusions until you have all the facts.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Make friends with your bank account so that you know what you have and what you don’t have. This could save you from some kind of service charge.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be easygoing and tolerant when dealing with partners and close friends today. Everyone is susceptible to knee-jerk reactions and impulsive behavior.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It won’t be easy to be efficient and productive at work today. Just accept this, and lower your goals. Everyone feels frustrated with different obstacles.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good day to goof off and have fun. Nevertheless, parents should be extra vigilant about their kids, because this could be an accident-prone day for them.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Postpone important family discussions for another time. People are too impatient and confused today. Don’t make a big deal about anything at home; just keep the peace.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is definitely the kind of day where you need to think before you speak or you’ll end up with egg on your face. (You’re not alone. Others are too quick to jump to conclusions as well.)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Guard your money and possessions today against loss or theft. This is a very poor day to shop for anything other than food.