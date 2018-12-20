What kind of day will you have today? Read our horoscope...

Your daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 20, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

It’s easy to be impatient today. Therefore, acknowledge this and cool your jets.

Not only will you feel better, so will everyone else.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You might get more done working behind the scenes or working alone today. Don’t push the river, and don’t expect too much. Just get busy and finish what you have to do.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

A conversation with a female acquaintance could be significant today, but you also might feel competitive with this person. Don’t get caught up playing the “I am right” game. Who really cares?

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You should be aware that aspects of your private life are going to be made public today, especially in the eyes of bosses, parents and teachers. Therefore, conduct yourself accordingly.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Try to do something different today, because you’re yearning for a little adventure. By all means, travel somewhere if you can. Go someplace you’ve never been before.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Set aside some time today to take care of red-tape details concerning inheritances, wills, taxes, debt or insurance matters. Get some of this stuff out of the way.

LIBRA



(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have to compromise with others today, because the Moon is opposite your sign. That’s just how it works. Go more than halfway to keep everyone happy (including you).

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have the urge to get better organized. Wonderful! When you’re better organized, your life flows more smoothly because things are easier and your mind is clearer.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Take some time out today to play. Enjoy parties, sports, playful times with children or expressing yourself through the arts. It’s good to balance your work with some fun.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Discussions with a parent or a female relative could be significant today. Some of you will want to cocoon at home if you can.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You feel you have something you want to say today. You don’t want to just chat about superficial topics, you want to speak from the heart. Hopefully, someone will listen.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Pay attention to your cash flow and earnings situation. Figure out exactly how much you have and how much you owe. Don’t be casual about how you handle your money.