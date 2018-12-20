Priyanka Chorpa shares new photo from second wedding reception

NEW DELHI: Indian actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a new photo from her second Wednesday reception.



"And the party don't stop..." the Bollywood star captioned it on Twitter and Instagram posts.

Chopra and her American singer Nick Jonas were a sight to behold at their Mumbai reception on Wednesday, a glimpse of which was just shared by the 36-year-old actress on her social media accounts.

Sharing a brand new photo from last night, also featuring Nick Jonas, Priyanka wrote: "And the party don't stop."

In the comments section on Instagram, Priyanka tagged Nick in a separate comment and wrote: "Baby," along with a heart icon. Aww... these two. For their first Mumbai reception, Priyanka opted for a custom made blue lehenga from the shelves of celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee while Nick Jonas complemented her in a grey suited look.

Priyanka's outfit for the evening was the perfect blend of the traditional and the contemporary as she paired a corset choli with a lehenga. Take a look at this breathtaking portrait of the newlyweds.







