Priyanka Chorpa shares new photo from second wedding reception

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Indian actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a new photo from her second Wednesday reception.
"And the party don't stop..." the Bollywood star captioned it on Twitter and Instagram posts.
Chopra and her American singer Nick Jonas were a sight to behold at their Mumbai reception on Wednesday, a glimpse of which was just shared by the 36-year-old actress on her social media accounts.
Sharing a brand new photo from last night, also featuring Nick Jonas, Priyanka wrote: "And the party don't stop."
In the comments section on Instagram, Priyanka tagged Nick in a separate comment and wrote: "Baby," along with a heart icon. Aww... these two. For their first Mumbai reception, Priyanka opted for a custom made blue lehenga from the shelves of celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee while Nick Jonas complemented her in a grey suited look.
Priyanka's outfit for the evening was the perfect blend of the traditional and the contemporary as she paired a corset choli with a lehenga. Take a look at this breathtaking portrait of the newlyweds.
NEW DELHI: Indian actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a new photo from her second Wednesday reception.
"And the party don't stop..." the Bollywood star captioned it on Twitter and Instagram posts.
Chopra and her American singer Nick Jonas were a sight to behold at their Mumbai reception on Wednesday, a glimpse of which was just shared by the 36-year-old actress on her social media accounts.
Sharing a brand new photo from last night, also featuring Nick Jonas, Priyanka wrote: "And the party don't stop."
In the comments section on Instagram, Priyanka tagged Nick in a separate comment and wrote: "Baby," along with a heart icon. Aww... these two. For their first Mumbai reception, Priyanka opted for a custom made blue lehenga from the shelves of celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee while Nick Jonas complemented her in a grey suited look.
Priyanka's outfit for the evening was the perfect blend of the traditional and the contemporary as she paired a corset choli with a lehenga. Take a look at this breathtaking portrait of the newlyweds.