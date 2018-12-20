Minor boy raped and killed in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: A minor boy was found dead on Wednesday, months after he left home over a dispute with authorities adding that he was sexually assaulted before getting killed.

The dead body recovered from Gojra’s Siraj Town on the outskirts of the city was identified to be of 10-year-old Rizwan who was suspected to have been subject to sexual assault before getting killed and being disposed in the garbage dump, revealed spokesperson of Punjab Police.

It was further revealed that the district police officer (DPO) for Toba Tek Singh, Sadiq Ali Dogar had also issued a report regarding this to the inspector-general (IG) of Punjab.

According to the report, Rizwan had fled from home eight months prior following a dispute with his elder brother Sufiyan and in spite of a comprehensive search that unfolded after his departure, he remained missing.

Moreover, the spokesperson revealed that three suspects Usman, Ghulam Nabi, and Abdul Ghaffar have been nabbed and are under investigation with a first-information report also filed against them owing to the solid evidence recovered.

Furthermore, the report stated that the suspects had professed to their crimes amidst the inquiry.

It was also stated that the fourth suspect identified as Yasir is also being searched for presently.

The primary evidence recovered in regards to the incident is currently at a laboratory for forensic testing and evaluation.