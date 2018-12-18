Australia vs India: Row breaks out mid-test between Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja

Tensions flared on the cricket pitch as Indian cricketers Ishant Sharma and Ravinda Jadeja were spotted tied up in a fuming row during the fourth day of Australia vs India’s.



As the match at Perth entered the second session of play with Australia’s innings coming to a close, an on-field argument between the two Indian players heated the field for over 90 seconds.

On as a substitute fielder, Jadeja was seen arguing with Sharma as the two pointed fingers at one another until the argument was broken up later by pace spearhead Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav who had been running drinks.

India has entered its day five with 175 runs required by them and only five wickets remaining.