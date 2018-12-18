Australia beat India, level series

PERTH: Australia beat India by 146 runs to win the second Test and level the four-match series 1-1 in Perth on Tuesday, their first Test victory since a ball-tampering scandal rocked the sport in March.



India were chasing 287 runs to win but after being reduced to 112 for five at stumps on Monday, they were dismissed 146 runs short early on day five.

Left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc finished with 3-46, while spinner Nathan Lyon took 3-39 on a feisty pitch. For India, Ajinkya Rahane made 30 with the bat and Rishabh Pant also 30.