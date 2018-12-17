India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Tim Paine get physical - see video

PERTH: On field umpire Chris Gaffaney had to step in when Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Australian captain Tim Paine got physical on day four of the thrilling second Test at Perth Stadium.



Respective team captains continued their personal sledge-fest in an at-times heated first session, Fox Cricket reported Monday.

“It was in the 71st over that cameras and microphones picked up some words shared between the pair, after Kohli had moved himself to field close by to the nonstriker.”

Despite umpire’s intervention, Paine couldn’t help himself.

‘That’s enough, that’s enough’

“You’re the one that lost it yesterday. Why are you trying to be cool today?” Paine quizzed Kohli.

“That’s enough, that’s enough. Come on, play the game. You guys are the captains,” umpire Gaffaney said as he got in between the pair.

Paine replied; “we’re just having a conversation. There’s no swearing ... keep your cool Virat”.

Kohli’s response wasn’t recorded, but the Indian skipper could be seen with a rather cheeky grin on his face.

A couple of balls later it almost got physical when Kohli walked in front of Paine while the latter was completing a run. Paine tried to evade his opponent as the pair bumped chests mid-pitch.

It all started on day three when Paine was batting and Kohli was fielding in the slips. They were seen sharing words as the players walked off after stumps.

India need 287 to win

Australia were bowled out for 243 on Monday, setting India 287 to win the second Test in Perth and go two up in the series.

After India conceded a 43-run lead on first innings, Mohammed Shami claimed a career-best 6-56 to restrict the target to fewer than 300.

Variable bounce was a big factor as the Australians lost their last six wickets for 51 runs, despite a 36-run final-wicket stand between Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Usman Khawaja top scored with 72.

India lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Adelaide.