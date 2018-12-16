Imran Khan urges people to use PM’s complaint portal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on the nation to use PM’s complaint portal to get immediate response and effective resolution of their issues.



The portal was launched by the PTI government on October 28 this year.

According to Prime Minister Khan, 172, 000 complaints have been received in the last 47 days of which 59, 000 stand resolved and others in process.

Of these, 29000 people gave feedback with 57 percent expressing 100 percent satisfaction.

Sharing the portal’s link, the prime minister has urged everyone to use the platform to improve government’s delivery to people.

“I want everyone to use this portal so our govt can improve its delivery to the ppl. download link,” he wrote.



