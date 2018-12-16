close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
December 16, 2018

Putin fulfills ailing boy's wish

World

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

Russian President Vladimir Putin granted wish of seriously ill boy by arranging a helicopter ride from him.

According to a official statement,  Artem Palyanova, who wanted to ride a helicopter over St. Petersburg.

The president met with  Artyom and his family for a cup of tea  in the Konstantinovsky Palace  handed over New Year's gifts to everyone, and then personally drove the boy to the helicopter.

During the flight, Artyom and his brother  admired the scenery of snow-covered St. Petersburg. 

After Landing, Artem told journalist  journalists that this was his first helicopter flight, but it was not scary.

 "I expected that it would be beautiful, but not so much," he admitted.

Latest News

More From World