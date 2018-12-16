Putin fulfills ailing boy's wish

Russian President Vladimir Putin granted wish of seriously ill boy by arranging a helicopter ride from him.



According to a official statement, Artem Palyanova, who wanted to ride a helicopter over St. Petersburg.

The president met with Artyom and his family for a cup of tea in the Konstantinovsky Palace handed over New Year's gifts to everyone, and then personally drove the boy to the helicopter.



During the flight, Artyom and his brother admired the scenery of snow-covered St. Petersburg.



After Landing, Artem told journalist journalists that this was his first helicopter flight, but it was not scary.

"I expected that it would be beautiful, but not so much," he admitted.