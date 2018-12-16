close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 16, 2018

Army chief confirms death sentence to 15 terrorists as Pakistan mourns victims of APC massacre

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday confirmed  death sentence awarded to 15 hardcore terrorists as the nation marks anniversary of Army Public School carnage that saw nearly over 150 people  most of them children martyred  in Peshawar on December 16, 2014.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) , the media wing of the army,  the terrorists were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, i.e. attacking the armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, abetting suicide bombers in an attack on Christian Colony near Peshawar, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians.

"On the whole, their terrorist activities resulted into death of 34 persons,including 21 Armed Forces, nine Frontier Constabulary and two police officials along with two civilians, besides injuring 19 others.

The ISPR said  convicts belonging to proscribed  organizations  were tried by military courts.

The convicts, according to the ISPR, confessed to their crimes before the Judicial Magistrate during their statements at the trial.

The army said 20 other  convicts have also been awarded  jail sentences. 


