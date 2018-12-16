Army chief confirms death sentence to 15 terrorists as Pakistan mourns victims of APC massacre

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday confirmed death sentence awarded to 15 hardcore terrorists as the nation marks anniversary of Army Public School carnage that saw nearly over 150 people most of them children martyred in Peshawar on December 16, 2014.



According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) , the media wing of the army, the terrorists were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, i.e. attacking the armed forces/law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, abetting suicide bombers in an attack on Christian Colony near Peshawar, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians.

"On the whole, their terrorist activities resulted into death of 34 persons,including 21 Armed Forces, nine Frontier Constabulary and two police officials along with two civilians, besides injuring 19 others.

The ISPR said convicts belonging to proscribed organizations were tried by military courts.

The convicts, according to the ISPR, confessed to their crimes before the Judicial Magistrate during their statements at the trial.



The army said 20 other convicts have also been awarded jail sentences.



