Gas supply to Karachi CNG stations to be stopped at 08pm for 36 hrs

KARACHI: The gas supply to Karachi’s CNG sector would be stopped once again today at 08:00 pm for the next 36 hours, Geo News reported Sunday.

There were no details as to why the supply is being suspended again only 24 hours later after the CNG stations were opened after a six-day shutdown.

On Saturday, the Federal Petroleum Minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, said the crisis of natural gas supply didn’t surface in the country on its own rather the crisis was artificially created.

The petroleum minister stated this while addressing a press conference jointly with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. The CNG stations in the province resumed functioning later in the evening from 8 pm after a shutdown of almost six days (CNG stations were shut down on Monday).

Sarwar said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan took serious action over the gas crisis following which he dashed to Karachi to hold talks with the stakeholders including the Sui Southern Gas Company, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, and CNG associations to get to the bottom of the issue. Khan said he would return to Islamabad after ensuring the CNG stations in Karachi resume functioning.

“The CNG crisis in Sindh was created as it didn’t surface on its own,” he said. He said the prime minister has constituted a committee to ascertain facts about the gas crisis. He said the provision of gas supply to the domestic sector is the foremost responsibility of the government as there is no gas load shedding in the country.

The federal minister said he would ensure that from now onwards there is a minimal shutdown of the CNG supply in Sindh. He said the federal government would fully abide by the Article-158 of the Constitution (related to gas usage rights of the provinces).