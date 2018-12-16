Isha Ambani wears diamond dress worth Rs. 90 crore on her wedding?

Amidst the grand festivities, Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest person and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani tied the knot with Piramal scion, Anand at the Ambanis' Altamount Road residence, Antilia on December 12.



According to media reports, citing people familiar with the planning, the week-long extravaganza is estimated to cost about $100 million.

Although, Isha and Anand extravagant marriage is said to be India’s most expensive wedding, the event has become the second most expensive in the list of top most weddings following the marriage of ceremony of Lady Diana with Prince Charles 37 years ago in 1981.

According to some media reports, Isha wore gold and diamond dress worth Rs. 90 crore.



The wedding dress was a 16-panelled ghagra in 2 shades of off-white which featured a trail. Each panel was hand embroidered.

Every flower or jaali was highlighted with Crystals and sequins. Draped on her shoulder was her mother’s 35-year-old wedding sari.

Some reports say the supposed Isha Ambani’s wedding diamond dress worth whopping Rs90 crore is Miss Earth 2016 Kathrine Espin's pageant outfit.