Afridi advises Sarfraz to leave Test cricket and focus only on ODIs, T20Is

KARACHI: Former captain of Pakistan cricket team allrounder Shahid Khan Afridi has advised present captain of the national team Sarfraz Ahmed to leave Test cricket captaincy and focus only on One-day International and Twenty20 International cricket.

Talking to media here on Saturday, the ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi said that as the World Cup 2019 is going to be held in just a few months it is necessary for Sarfraz to be well prepared to lead Pakistan team in the mega event.

