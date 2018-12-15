close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
December 15, 2018

APS Peshawar tragedy remembered by Sargodha students

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Dec, 18

SARGODHA: Divisional Public School (DPS) Sargodha on Saturday organized a ceremony to commemorate the tragic Army Public School (APS) Peshawar incident.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Silwat Saeed was the chief guest at the ceremony, whereas, Principal Divisional Public School, Madam Faiza Moeen, presided over the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, DC Silwat Saeed said the incident of Army Public School Peshawar was a tragic incident in Pakistan's history which could not be forgotten.

The schoolchildren of DPS staged a candlelit vigil, a walk, tableaus and sang national songs to pay homage to the martyrs of APS Peshawar.

The parents of schoolchildren were also present in the ceremony.

Latest News

More From Pakistan