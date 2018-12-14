close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 14, 2018

PSL 4 schedule released, eight matches to be played in Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Dec, 18

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has released the schedule for fourth edition of Pakistan Super League to be played from 14th Feb to 17th March.

The league will be played at five venues across the UAE and Pakistan, Abu Dhabi to host games for the first time with Karachi to stage the grand final.

According to the details, five matches will be played in Karachi including final, while three are scheduled in Lahore.


Latest News

More From Pakistan