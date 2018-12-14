PM Imran, Ali Zafar featured on 50 sexiest Asian men 2018 list

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it to the Eastern Eye’s list of 50 Sexiest Asian Men and Women in 2018.



Along with him, singer-actor Ali Zafar has also been featured on the coveted list. The Teefa in Trouble actor has claimed the 18th spot, making him the first celebrity from Pakistan to be featured on the list. PM Imran, on the other hand, has landed on the 48th spot.

Taking to Twitter, Ali Zafar, upon achieving this feat expressed gratitude to Eastern Eye and its editor Asjad Nasir as well as his fans.

The list also features renowned Korean pop band BTS on the first spot with all of its members named Asia’s most sexiest men in 2018.



Meanwhile, Indian TV star Vivian Dsena and film actor Shahid Kapoor have claimed the second and the third spot respectively.

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik has landed on the fourth spot.

Eminent Indian actor Hrithik Roshan, adding another feather in his cap, has landed on the fifth position on the list, whereas TV stars Mohsin Khan and Gurmeet Chaudhary from the other side of the border have also been successful at making it to the list on the sixth and seventh spots respectively.



