close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
December 13, 2018

Watch: Indian army soldiers dance to hit Pakistani song

World

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

A video showing Indian Army soldiers enjoying and performing dance on Pakistani hit song ‘Hawa Hawa’ has gone viral on social media.

A group of Indian Army soldiers wearing white jackets at snow-clad at a high-altitude military post could be seen dancing to the song sung by Pakistani singer Hasan Jahangir in 1987.

The dancing video has resulted in massive backlash in India.

Latest News

More From World