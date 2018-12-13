Watch: Indian army soldiers dance to hit Pakistani song

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A video showing Indian Army soldiers enjoying and performing dance on Pakistani hit song ‘Hawa Hawa’ has gone viral on social media.
A group of Indian Army soldiers wearing white jackets at snow-clad at a high-altitude military post could be seen dancing to the song sung by Pakistani singer Hasan Jahangir in 1987.
The dancing video has resulted in massive backlash in India.
