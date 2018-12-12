‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’: A movie that changed life of Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has said that her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Shah Rukh Khan changed her life.



Anushka, on completion of 10 years to the release of highly successful romantic film Rab Ne Bana Di Jori, took to Twitter sharing some scenes of the film saying, “From where it all began! A movie that changed my life.”

Film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi also known as RNBDJ, is a 2008 Indian romantic comedy film written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and newcomer Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

Anushka made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in RNBDJ, which earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination.

She rose to prominence with starring roles in films like Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012); the latter, in which she played an aspiring filmmaker, won her a Best Supporting Actress award at Filmfare.

She went on to earn praise and several acting nominations for playing an avenger in the 2015 crime thriller NH10, which also marked her production debut.

Sharma's highest-grossing releases came with the sports drama Sultan (2016), and Rajkumar Hirani's religious satire PK (2014) and biopic Sanju (2018); all three rank among the highest-grossing Indian films.