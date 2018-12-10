Khashoggi murder: Saudi Arabia rules out extraditing suspects to Turkey

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has rejected demands to extradite suspects connected to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as sought by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir during a press conference in capital Riyadh on Sunday said: "We don't extradite our citizens."



While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called on Saudi Arabia to hand over suspects in the killing of the dissident journalist.

Khashoggi, a Saudi contributor to the Washington Post, was killed shortly after entering the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2.