Khashoggi murder: Saudi Arabia rules out extraditing suspects to Turkey

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has rejected demands to extradite suspects connected to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as sought by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir during a press conference in capital Riyadh on Sunday said: "We don't extradite our citizens."
While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called on Saudi Arabia to hand over suspects in the killing of the dissident journalist.
Khashoggi, a Saudi contributor to the Washington Post, was killed shortly after entering the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
