Mohammad Hafeez named as captain of Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: Mohammad Hafeez has been named as the news leader of Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming fourth edition.



The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise made the announcement at a press conference in Lahore with Hafeez in attendance.

Hafeez, who last played for Peshawar Zalmi, admitted that it would be a huge challenge to lead Qalandars.

“Captaining Qalandars will be a challenge for me. But we have all the players to become a champion,” he said.

Speaking about the players development programme the 38-year old said, “The program has given a platform for the up and coming players.”

When asked about his Test cricket retirement, the former Pakistan captain said, “I have retired from Test cricket with honour and respect. However, the time frame is not right to retire from one-day internationals and T20.”

Hafeez added that he is happy that some PSL matches will be played in Pakistan. “Qalandars are aiming that all international players come to Pakistan."

Commenting on the other PSL teams, the all-rounder said that all the teams are well-balanced.

The fourth edition of PSL will commence from February 14th, 2019 in United Arab Emirates. The league will move to Pakistan for the last eight matches, with the final set to be held in Karachi on March 17th.



