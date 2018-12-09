Funeral held for FSP officer Syeda Fatimee, her husband

ISLAMABAD: A funeral was held for the Foreign Services Pakistan officer who died of suffocation along with her husband at a hotel in Hunza.



Syeda Fatimee and her husband Shoaib Hasaan were found dead in their hotel room due to gas leakage.

Syeda Fatimee was serving as Assistant Director in the foreign office and belonged to 42nd Common Training programme and she was deployed at the common diplomacy section.

She returned to the country after completing her training from France and belonged to Attock. She got married on November 29.

“Janaza of our colleague #SyedaFatimee and her husband Syed Shoaib Hasaan was attended by senior officers from MoFA,” FO spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted.

He said that Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua visited the bereaved family and offered her condolences.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also offered condolences to the family of the deceased couple.



