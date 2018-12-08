Seven dead and 18 wounded after road accidents in Punjab

SHEIKHUPURA/SAHIWAL: Road accidents led to the deaths of at least seven while leaving 18 injured on Friday night in Punjab’s Sheikhpura and Sahiwal areas.

Reports revealed that a collision between a rickshaw and an oil tanker on Sheikhpura’s Sargodha Road led to the deaths of four people while critically injuring one.

It was further revealed that the rickshaw contained a man and his wife who were amongst the deceased and were moved to the area’s District Headquarters Hospital along with the wounded.

A related incident unfolded near Chichawatni Bypass where a bus traveling from Multan to Lahore and an oil tanker collided leading to the deaths of three people and injuring 17.

As per reports by rescue officials, the collision had occurred after the bus driver fell asleep during the drive.