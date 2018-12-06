close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
December 6, 2018

Momina Basit elected Chairperson KPK Standing Committee on Zakat, Ushar, Social Welfare

PESHAWAR: Member provincial assembly Momina Basit has been elected Chairperson Standing Committee on Zakat, Ushar, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

MPA Abdul Ghaffar, Aisha Naeem, Rabia Basri, Zeenat Bibi, Sitara Afreeen, Rehana Ismail, Shagufta Malik, and Nighat Yasmeen have been elected the members of the said committee.

The provincial assembly secretariat of the KPK has issued notification in this regard.


