Thu Dec 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 6, 2018

People glad to hear about mid-term election: Nawaz

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is prepared for mid-term election  anytime.

In an informal talk with reporters during his appearance at the Accountability Court, he said people were excited to hear from the prime minister that the mid-term election could be held. 

"People are happy that soon they will get rid of them," he said, referring to the PTI government.

He said according to FAFEN (Free and Fair Election Network ) report victory margin was less than the votes rejected during the count in the general election. 

Sharif said it is evident  from the report that rigging was carried out in  53 constituencies.

A few days ago,  Prime Minister Imran Khan had discussed political situation, economy and foreign affairs with a panel of TV anchors.

During that interview he said possibility of mid term election cannot be ruled out

