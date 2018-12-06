PM Imran says no military solution to Afghan conflict

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated his stance that there was no military solution to Afghan conflict.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, he said US Special Representative Zamlay Khalilzad and the entire world was now endorsing PTI's viewpoint.

He said Khalilzad was sent by President Donald Trump for Afghan reconciliation. "I was glad that i met Zalmay Khalilzad," he said.

"I have been saying this for 15 years that negotiations are the only solution to Afghan problem," said he.

"We would try to bring peace to Afghanistan trough reconciliation process," the prime minister said.

Talking about Yemen, he said Pakistan has found an opportunity to play mediator. "We will also make efforts for peace in Yemen".

He expressed disappointment over the kind of reaction that came from some sections of Indian media and politicians after the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor.



Khan said Pakistan has no desire to take advantage of the initiative which would facilitate members of Sikh community to visit their sacred places.

In his address, the prime minister lauded his financial team for what he said their performance despite the challenges facing the economy.

He said representatives of Suzuki, Pepsi, and Exxon Mobil have pledged to make investment in Pakistan.

The prime minister said Exxon Mobil was returning to Pakistan after long time, expressing the hope that the company would succeed in finding oil reserves in the country.







