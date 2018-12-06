Viral Whatsapp messages: Karachiites forced to make U-turns

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Isnaf (PTI) government recently came under severe criticism for its purported failure to deliver on its promises during the first hundred days in power.



Amid the criticism on TV channels, Prime Minister Imran Khan, also the chairman of PTI, was made object of ridicule by opposition politicians for what they called making U-turns on his previous statements.

The criticism was so intense that the prime minister decided to defend himself.

And in his effort to justify his "U-turns", he went on to explain that a leader can't become a leader if he doesn't make U-turns, drawing another wave of criticism and triggering memes all over the internet.

In the middle of this debate, multiple audio recordings of citizens in Karachi have started making the rounds in which they are heard explaining how a U-turn can save their friends and loved ones a great deal of trouble.

The Whatsapp audio message are evidence of a positive change in policing in the metropolis.

In one such audio being circulated on WhatsApp a man is heard warning someone against violating the traffic rules especially for driving wrong way down a one-way road

"Don't drive the car wrong way. Fines up to Rs600,000 have been carried out today. Also, cars are being impounded and there are arrest orders (for violates) under section 289. Don't drive wrong way , I am telling you. Make a U-turn it does not matter how long you have to travel to find one.

In another audio message that seems to have been recorded to warn the citizens about the action being taken against violations, a man said the drive against those coming the wrong way have intensified.

"They are sending (violators) straight to the lock-up. FIR's are being logged and bail from court is required to be released. Don't make a mistake. They are not listening to anyone ".