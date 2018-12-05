Asad Umar not going anywhere: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar dispelled the impression that Finance Asad Umar was resigning from his post.



“Neither is Asad Umar going anywhere and nor is our drive to reform and undertake fundamental reforms going to diminish,” Hammad Azhar tweeted.

He said that vested interests that thrive on the status quo arrangement would resort to different tactics, adding such elements should be simply ignored.

His tweet came a day following reports Asad Umar will be sacked as Finance Minister.

Separately, Asad Umar debunked the false rumours being spread about him resigning as finance minister.