close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
December 5, 2018

Asad Umar not going anywhere: minister

Business

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar dispelled the impression that Finance Asad Umar was resigning from his post.

“Neither is Asad Umar going anywhere and nor is our drive to reform and undertake fundamental reforms going to diminish,” Hammad Azhar tweeted.

He said that vested interests that thrive on the status quo arrangement would resort to different tactics, adding such elements should be simply ignored.

His tweet came a day following reports Asad Umar will be sacked as Finance Minister.

Separately, Asad Umar debunked the false rumours being spread about him resigning as finance minister.

Latest News

More From Business