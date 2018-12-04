Deepika reveals details about post-marriage life

Following the immense celebrations of her nuptials with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone has stepped forward shedding light on the new chapter she has embarked on.



In her first interview after tying the knot, she revealed to GQ details of her post-marriage life and details about the duo’s personal lives.

"With Ranveer and me, our relationship rests on the fact that we’re extremely liberal with each other, extremely supportive of each other’s professional careers and know each other’s personal needs," she stated.

She went on to reveal: “I think when we started dating six years ago, professionally, we were both in very different places. My career took off slightly before his, but throughout our relationship, right from 2013 – even when I was shooting for [Goliyon Ki Rasleela] Ram-Leela and Chennai Express – nothing has changed."

Moreover, the 33-year-old Piku starlet treaded ahead unveiling details about her life partner: “He is vulnerable, extremely emotional, very intelligent; childlike at times. That’s not to say that his irrepressible energy isn’t him, it’s very him. He’s a real people’s person, but there’s a quiet side to him too. Emotionally, I think I’m the more intuitive one. I’d say IQ is more him. But at the same time, he’s not all like, 'I’m a man, I can’t show my emotions.' He’s sensitive, and so am I, and it makes it easier to share a life with someone who understands that."

While it has been revealed by Ranveer that he had known Deepika to be the ‘one’ just six months into the relationship, and that what the Bollywood diva knew as well.

"I think you just know when you want to spend the rest of your life with that one person – and he’s everything rolled into one man. He’s my best friend, playmate, companion and confidant. I can be silly in front of him, I can be stupid in front of him, I can be sick in front of him, I can be whatever I want to be,” she added.

Speaking about the pictures circulating on social media of her wedding, the actor revealed: “I think the pictures we shared [on social media] summed up the wedding – it was magical to have just family and friends there who mean something to you, who don’t really care about who you are professionally, but are there because they love you for who you are as a person. People who’ve seen you grow, been part of your journey and are genuinely happy for you."

"Well, I’ve been running a home since I was 18, so I don’t think much is going to change in that sense. But of course, we’ll go through all the changes that happen when two people start living together. I was clear right from the start that I didn’t want to have a live-in relationship to figure out if I wanted to marry someone or not. Now [I’m expecting] everything that comes with being a newly-wed: sharing space, you know, or the bills, whatever it takes for two people to live a life together," she further added.

Deepika also had some words of wisdom for those awaiting to walk down the aisle saying: “I’m aware of culture, tradition, all that… I also understand what it means to be my own person. Of course, it’s exciting to take your relationship to the next level, but at no point as a woman should you forget your sense of individuality. It’s important to remain authentic and stay true to who you are. The idea is not to lose yourself in the process [of marriage]."

Concluding the interview, the actor went on to term 2018 as “one of the most incredible years of my life – professionally and personally. It’s been a complete high."