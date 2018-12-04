New Zealand all out for 274 in third Pakistan Test

ABU DHABI: New Zealand were all out for 274 in their first innings Tuesday after resuming at 229-7 on the second day of the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi.



Wicketkeeper batsman BJ Watling scored an unbeaten 77 in a fighting knock during which he passed 3,000 runs in his 56th Test.

For Pakistan, off-spinner Bilal Asif finished with 5-46 and Yasir Shah took 3-75, leaving him needing two more to become the fastest player to reach 200 Test wickets.

The three-match series is tied 1-1 after New Zealand won the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi while Pakistan won the second by an innings and 16 runs in Dubai.