New Zealand all out for 274 in third Pakistan Test

ABU DHABI: New Zealand were all out for 274 in their first innings Tuesday after resuming at 229-7 on the second day of the third and final Test in Abu Dhabi.
Wicketkeeper batsman BJ Watling scored an unbeaten 77 in a fighting knock during which he passed 3,000 runs in his 56th Test.
For Pakistan, off-spinner Bilal Asif finished with 5-46 and Yasir Shah took 3-75, leaving him needing two more to become the fastest player to reach 200 Test wickets.
The three-match series is tied 1-1 after New Zealand won the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi while Pakistan won the second by an innings and 16 runs in Dubai.
