Pakistan

Web Desk
December 3, 2018

Cricketer Asif, family hurt in road mishap

Pakistan

Web Desk
LAHORE: Fast bowler Muhamamd Asif, his wife and two daughters sustained   injuries as their car rammed into footpath in Lahore in wee hours on Monday.

As per details, the accident took place in Lahore's Defence area  at around 02:45 am when their speedy car  hit the footpath in a bid to save another vehicle coming from the opposite side, resulting the Muhammad Asif, his wife and daughters  minor head injuries.

The  all injured  immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility, where talking to media,  Asif said that his vehicle rammed into footpath in a bid to avoid a speeding car.

Asif, along with Salman Butt and Mohammad Amir, was banned for five years by the ICC after he was caught bowling a pre-panned no-ball during a sting operation conducted by a UK media house.

Off the three, only Aamir has been able to make a comeback to international cricket after serving his ban. The two others are still waiting for their opportunities.

