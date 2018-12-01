PM Imran orders demolition of Governor House’s walls

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the demolition of outer walls of Governor House in Lahore, said Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan on Saturday.



“The prime minister visited the provincial headquarters today and reviewed performance of the provincial government,” Chohan told media persons.

Chohan said the governor's residence was not a historic place, but an office, adding that the premier has ordered demolishing its walls. "The decision would be acted upon in the next 48 to 72 hours," he said.

The provincial minister further said the premier had expressed concerns over transfers and postings of officials, warning that none of the ministers should have a part in this.

Claiming that previously-made price control committees were formed on political basis, he said the newly-constituted committees will perform better.

He noted that previously, the expenses of Chief Minister Secretariat were Rs5.5 million monthly, which has now been reduced to Rs0.8 million.